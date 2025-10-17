Golden Knights hold off Bruins, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Karlsson scored a short-handed goal at 18:24 to make it 5-3. He tapped in Stone’s shot that went off the crossbar on a 2-on-0 breakaway.

“You just got to stop at the net and see where it bounces,” Karlsson said. “It was the right place at the right time.”

Karlsson scored again at 2:19 of the third period, making it 6-3 on the power play.

Mark Kastelic cut it to 6-4 at 4:05, scoring with a wrist shot after Sean Kuraly won a face-off. Eyssimont scored 67 seconds later at 5:12 to make it 6-5.

“They did their job,” Sturm said of the fourth line. “They played in there the whole time because they went behind them and they worked. That's what we talked about before the game. We only had one line, and that was the problem.”

NOTES: Eichel has a five-game point streak and leads the NHL with 11 points (five goals, six assists). It’s the most points by a Golden Knights player through the team’s first five games of a season. … Stone leads the NHL with nine assists. … Dorofeyev is tied for the NHL lead in goals at six with Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators.