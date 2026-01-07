Catton scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Kraken hold off Bruins for 4th straight win

SEATTLE -- Berkly Catton scored his first two NHL goals, and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak to four with a 7-4 victory against the Boston Bruins at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.
Seattle extends point streak to 9; Pastrnak gets 2 goals for Boston
Catton, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had not scored in his first 27 NHL games.
“A lot of weight of the shoulders for sure,” Catton said. “I dreamed of that for a long time, so that was awesome. ... I kind of just blacked out there. I don't even know where it went in, to be honest."
Kaapo Kakko had two goals and an assist, and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (20-14-7), who pushed their point streak to nine games (8-0-1).
Joey Daccord made 32 saves for Seattle, which won 5-1 at the Calgary Flames on Monday.
“It was kind of a run-and-gun type of game tonight, not something we’re used to kind of playing,” McCann said. “We showed that we could score goals, but we know we can be a bit better defensively.”
David Pastrnak scored twice, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (22-19-2), who closed out their five-game road trip 2-2-1. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.
“It’s a wasted opportunity. We were rested, and they come in on a back-to-back, so that’s one that we’ve got to win and steal those points,” Pastrnak said. “So like I said, wasted opportunity. It’s been a long trip, and that’s a tough loss.”
Jordan Eberle made it 1-0 at 8:50 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play. Vince Dunn’s shot from the point hit Matty Beniers at the top of the crease and skipped to Eberle, who lifted it into an open net behind Swayman.
“Things are going in right now,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “Sometimes it has a way of ebbs and flows of the season, that kind of thing. But the power play was outstanding again tonight."
Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 12:47. He won a race to Nikita Zadorov’s dump-in to the right corner, then faked a slap shot and chipped it into the top right corner from the bottom of the right circle.
“There’s no excuse to be tired,” Pastrnak said. “We should have been the fresher team. At times we were, but again, we made a lot of mistakes, and against a team that is feeling good and everything is clicking for them right now, you can’t do that.”
Catton gave Seattle a 2-1 lead off the rush at 2:48 of the second period for his first NHL goal. On a delayed penalty, McCann passed from the slot to Catton in the right circle, where he one-timed it from a sharp angle off Swayman’s right pad and in.
“I thought it was awesome,” Lambert said of Catton. “I’ve said a few times ... that once he scores, I think he’ll score a few. Obviously, he scored another one tonight as well, beautiful goal, by the way, and it’s huge. He’s a well-liked teammate, he works, he’s learning, he's growing. And I've said it many, many times, I love the way he wants the puck.”
Pastrnak tied it again 2-2 at 6:28, one-timing it into an open net from the left circle after Charlie McAvoy drove toward the net and threaded a no-look pass to Pastrnak in the left circle. It was Pastrnak’s seventh point (four goals, three assists) in his past three games.
“It was right there for us,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “Penalties kicked in, and here we go. It’s really unfortunate, and hopefully we learn from that one.”
Ben Meyers made it 3-2 Seattle at 18:23, one-timing Tye Kartye’s backhand feed from below the goal line past Swayman’s blocker from the left dot.
McCann pushed it to 4-2 with a power-play goal, scoring with a one-timer from the right point over Swayman’s left shoulder with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.
"I saw the [green] light on, so I didn't know if I got it in in time," McCann said. "So, I looked at the bench, and everybody's like, kind of looking at me dumbfounded, and I don't think they did, really, either. So, yeah, luckily it went in [in time]."
Kakko extended the lead to 5-2 at 10:21 of the third period off a 2-on-1 rush with Frederick Gaudreau. He took Gaudreau’s pass in the left circle and fired a wrist shot past Swayman’s blocker.
Catton scored his second of the game to make it 6-2 at 14:20. While on the power play, he deked to his backhand and lifted a shot off the right post and in.
"Great pass by Freddy," Catton said. "He kind of gave me a breakaway, and I just got it up and it went in.”
Mason Lohrei scored 30 seconds later at 14:50 to cut it to 6-3, finding a loose puck after a net-front scramble and snapping it through a pile of players in the crease.
Arvidsson scored a power-play goal from the top of the crease at 17:38 to make it 6-4, but Kakko added an empty-net goal at 19:48 for the 7-4 final.
“We were not patient, I thought, without the puck,” Sturm said. “We wanted it so badly because we thought it’s right there. And all of a sudden, the details mattered, and it cost us.”
NOTES: Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen was a late scratch with an illness. … Pastrnak had his 76th multigoal game, tying Cam Neely for the second-most in Bruins history. Phil Esposito is first with 104. … Catton (19 years, 357 days) became the third teenager in Kraken history to score his first NHL goal, joining Shane Wright (18 years, 335 days on Dec. 6, 2022) and Matty Beniers (19 years, 162 days on April 16, 2022).