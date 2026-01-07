Catton scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Kraken hold off Bruins for 4th straight win

Kaapo Kakko had two goals and an assist, and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (20-14-7), who pushed their point streak to nine games (8-0-1).

Joey Daccord made 32 saves for Seattle, which won 5-1 at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

“It was kind of a run-and-gun type of game tonight, not something we’re used to kind of playing,” McCann said. “We showed that we could score goals, but we know we can be a bit better defensively.”

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (22-19-2), who closed out their five-game road trip 2-2-1. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.

“It’s a wasted opportunity. We were rested, and they come in on a back-to-back, so that’s one that we’ve got to win and steal those points,” Pastrnak said. “So like I said, wasted opportunity. It’s been a long trip, and that’s a tough loss.”

Jordan Eberle made it 1-0 at 8:50 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play. Vince Dunn’s shot from the point hit Matty Beniers at the top of the crease and skipped to Eberle, who lifted it into an open net behind Swayman.

“Things are going in right now,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “Sometimes it has a way of ebbs and flows of the season, that kind of thing. But the power play was outstanding again tonight."

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 12:47. He won a race to Nikita Zadorov’s dump-in to the right corner, then faked a slap shot and chipped it into the top right corner from the bottom of the right circle.

“There’s no excuse to be tired,” Pastrnak said. “We should have been the fresher team. At times we were, but again, we made a lot of mistakes, and against a team that is feeling good and everything is clicking for them right now, you can’t do that.”