Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers 

EDMONTON –– The Boston Bruins will close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

It marks the second of two regular-season meetings between the teams. The Bruins fell 3-1 to the Oilers at TD Garden on Dec. 18.

“That was the message this morning, that will be the message again before the game. We played a really good 5-on-5 game, I thought. They scored on their power play, they scored on their PK. So that already shows you that we have to be disciplined tonight,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Knowing them, especially at home, they are really good behind their crowd. We just have to bring our skating boots tonight and try to check with our legs, not with our stick.”

Boston earned a point in its 2-1 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames on Monday, and is looking for the full two in Edmonton as their five-game road trip continues. The lineup will remain the same for the Bruins, Sturm said, including Morgan Geekie on the first line with Alex Steeves and Elias Lindholm.

​The Bruins had a high-energy practice in Edmonton on Tuesday ahead of the contest.

“I think a day like yesterday helps a lot, just [morale-wise] with the practice and playing some games. Everybody puts a lot of pressure on themselves in situations like this,” Geekie said. “To be able to just lift the mood up a little bit, it helps. Just keep it simple and try to go out there and rely on what we know.”

Tanner Jeannot remains out of the lineup due to injury. The forward skated with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday in a non-contact jersey.

“Little steps, I would say. I don’t know how close he is,” Sturm said of Jeannot. “We’ll see how he does today, and hopefully he’s going to be better tomorrow.”