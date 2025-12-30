Bruins Earn a Point in OT Loss Against Flames 

CALGARY –– The Boston Bruins earned a point, but could not find the second in Monday’s 2-1 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s a point. A point is a point. We’ll take that any time on the road. Do we want two? Yes. But again, I feel good about that point,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “[The Flames] have been pretty good at home; they’ve been pretty good the last 10 games, as well. We want to build on that. We have to. It’s a tough league, and you have to sometimes start with the little things.”

Andrew Peeke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Sean Kuraly collected the rebound of Mark Kastelic’s shot and pushed it up to Mason Lohrei at the top of the zone, who found Peeke on the left side. The defenseman went hard towards the net and slipped it past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf at 18:06. It was Peeke’s fourth goal of the season. The assist on the play marked Lohrei’s second point in three games, too.

Peeke skated on the third pair with Lohrei while Jonathan Aspirot – who returned to the lineup from an upper-body injury – was on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm.