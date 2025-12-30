Bruins Earn a Point in OT Loss Against Flames 

Peeke scored for Boston in Monday’s loss in Calgary

calgarypost
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

CALGARY –– The Boston Bruins earned a point, but could not find the second in Monday’s 2-1 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s a point. A point is a point. We’ll take that any time on the road. Do we want two? Yes. But again, I feel good about that point,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “[The Flames] have been pretty good at home; they’ve been pretty good the last 10 games, as well. We want to build on that. We have to. It’s a tough league, and you have to sometimes start with the little things.”

Andrew Peeke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Sean Kuraly collected the rebound of Mark Kastelic’s shot and pushed it up to Mason Lohrei at the top of the zone, who found Peeke on the left side. The defenseman went hard towards the net and slipped it past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf at 18:06. It was Peeke’s fourth goal of the season. The assist on the play marked Lohrei’s second point in three games, too.

Peeke skated on the third pair with Lohrei while Jonathan Aspirot – who returned to the lineup from an upper-body injury – was on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm.

Sturm speaks with the media following 2-1 OTL @CGY

“It is tough. You want to win that game. We felt like for a good amount we were in control and then, obviously, hockey is hockey, and there’s going to be chances both ways,” Peeke said. “We’ve still got to commit to having good breakouts, getting the puck in, working them down low and just kind of getting shots. I think we can still do a little bit more of that.”

Calgary found the 1-1 equalizer at 13:32 of the second period with a wrist shot from Blake Coleman, which ultimately forced overtime because both teams went scoreless in the third. Connor Zary’s power-play tally at 1:53 OT sealed the 2-1 loss for the Bruins.

“We’ve just got to stick with it. I think the message between each other is you just got to stick with it. We’re going to get out of it,” Kuraly said. “If we stick together, we are going to get out of it as quickly as we possibly can. Some things we can build off tonight.”​

The Bruins continue their five-game road trip on Wednesday with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Peeke, Aspirot, and Kuraly speak with the media following 2-1 OTL @CGY

