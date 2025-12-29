Need to Know: Bruins at Flames 

CALGARY –– The Boston Bruins have another chance to get back in the win column on Monday when they face the Calgary Flames for a 9 p.m. ET matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome.​

It marks the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, and the second contest of the B’s five-game road trip.

“They’ve always been a good home team, so it’s going to be tough. They play with a lot of pace, shoot a lot of pucks,” Elias Lindholm said. “We’ve got to commit to defense first and play solid defensively, and then usually, the rest will take care of itself.”

Lindholm spent six seasons with the Flames (2018-24) before getting traded to the Vancouver Canucks, and eventually signing in Boston in July 2024.

“We loved our time here. Our oldest son was born here, so there will always be some sort of connections to this place,” Lindholm said. “I loved my time here, but we’ve moved on and hopefully can get the two points tonight.”

Lindholm is projected to be on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Alex Steeves. Head coach Marco Sturm shuffled his forward group a bit ahead of the game against the Flames. David Pastrnak was moved to the third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten.

“Those lines we put together, they have played together before and they had success. That's what we’re trying to do here moving forward,” Sturm said. “At the end of the day, I’m looking more at our team right now and how we have to match that – the work ethic that they’re going to put in at home – and playing as a five-man unit out there.”

Nikita Zadorov and the rest of the backend are taking pride in the defense-first mentality. The defenseman was previously in Calgary for three seasons, from 2021 to 2024. Zadorov is on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy and has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) through 39 games this year.

“We know our jobs. Me and Chucky are going to play against top lines,” Zadorov said. “We want to be up there, we want to make a difference, we want to be hard against them. Every guy has a different role on this team. Obviously, mine is to be physical and keep the puck out of my net.”