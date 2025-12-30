Hagens, Zellers Two-Point Performances Pace Team USA to Another Win

BostonBruins.com –– James Hagens and Will Zellers have kept their hot streaks going for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.​

The Boston Bruins prospects had two points each in the USA’s 6-5 win over Slovakia on Monday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. The U.S. National Junior team has remained undefeated through three preliminary-round games, despite initially trailing Slovakia.​

“It is going to be a lot of ups and downs. You’d be lying if you say everything is going to go well in a hockey game,” Hagens said. “But it’s just how you handle that. Everyone on our bench – everyone is so poised, everyone is so calm. Just have to make sure when adversity hits, you have a response.”

Hagens – who was selected seventh overall by the Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft – scored twice in the victory. His first goal came with 45 seconds remaining in the middle frame to tie things 4-4. The 19-year-old center picked up a pass from Boston College teammate Teddy Stiga in the slot and snapped it home for his first tally of the tournament.

He was not done there. Hagens earned Team USA a 5-4 lead just 18 seconds into the third period after he followed the puck to the net and fired it in from the left circle. It marked Hagen’s second goal of the night and fourth point in three games.

“The team has been winning, so as long as we’re winning, everything is good,” Hagens said. “But it definitely feels good to be able to score one.”