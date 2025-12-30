Hagens, Zellers Two-Point Performances Pace Team USA to Another Win

The Bruins prospects are playing in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

GettyImages-2253983820
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– James Hagens and Will Zellers have kept their hot streaks going for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.​

The Boston Bruins prospects had two points each in the USA’s 6-5 win over Slovakia on Monday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. The U.S. National Junior team has remained undefeated through three preliminary-round games, despite initially trailing Slovakia.​

“It is going to be a lot of ups and downs. You’d be lying if you say everything is going to go well in a hockey game,” Hagens said. “But it’s just how you handle that. Everyone on our bench – everyone is so poised, everyone is so calm. Just have to make sure when adversity hits, you have a response.”

Hagens – who was selected seventh overall by the Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft – scored twice in the victory. His first goal came with 45 seconds remaining in the middle frame to tie things 4-4. The 19-year-old center picked up a pass from Boston College teammate Teddy Stiga in the slot and snapped it home for his first tally of the tournament.

He was not done there. Hagens earned Team USA a 5-4 lead just 18 seconds into the third period after he followed the puck to the net and fired it in from the left circle. It marked Hagen’s second goal of the night and fourth point in three games.

“The team has been winning, so as long as we’re winning, everything is good,” Hagens said. “But it definitely feels good to be able to score one.”

Zellers posted up his fifth and sixth points in three games on Monday, too. The forward is tied for second-most points out of all players in the tournament, behind only Gavin McKenna, who has seven. Boston acquired Zellers in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in March; he is currently in his freshman season at the University of North Dakota.

“I think just feeling stronger and faster. North Dakota put a lot of weight on me in the summertime, and I can just feel my shot has gotten a lot more hard,” Zellers said. “Of course, the accuracy is still there, and then building confidence. I think the more you play, the more you produce, your confidence goes up a little bit.”​

The 19-year-old helped set up Ryker Lee on the power play with nine minutes remaining in the second period to make it 3-3, before logging his own goal on the man-advantage, which turned out to be the game-winning play in the third period. Zellers knocked in a cross-crease pass from Brodie Ziemer for the final 6-5 standing.

“I think it’s just hanging around that net. If you’re not scoring, just go to the net – you’ll find a way,” Zellers said. “Just happy that that one went in.”

Team USA will skate in its final preliminary-round game on Wednesday against Sweden at 6 p.m. ET, battling for the top spot in Group A. The IIHF announced Team USA will play its quarterfinal game on Jan. 2.

