Bruins Activate Jonathan Aspirot 

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 29, that the team has added defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (Date of Injury: Dec. 11) to the active roster

Aspirot, 26, has appeared in 19 games with Boston this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman has also skated in five games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one goal and two assists for three points. Aspirot has skated in 297 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary and Belleville, totaling 31 goals and 97 assists for 128 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.

