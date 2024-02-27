Bruins Go to Overtime for Sixth Straight Game, Fall to Kraken in SO

SEATTLE – Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves before stopping all three shootout attempts to help the Seattle Kraken defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Pastrnak has two goals, assist for Boston to hit 700-point mark for career
"[Grubauer was] solid all the way through,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Really solid, some big saves at the right times, 3-for-3 in the shootout. I mean, there's not much more we can ask for from ‘Grubi’ tonight."
Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken (25-22-11), who have won four of their past six (4-1-1).
"I thought we played the right way for a very, very good portion of that game,” said Dunn, who has goals in three straight games. “It’s not always going to be perfect, but I thought the guys did what we had to do, and guys came up in big places at really big times of the game."
David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for the Bruins (34-13-13), who have lost three straight after regulation and seven of their past nine (2-3-4). Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.
“We played a great game, but then in the third period we kind of let them push,” Pastrnak said. “You must expect good teams will make a push and refocus. It took us until almost too late in the third period to make the push back.”
Pastrnak made it 1-0 at 5:53 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Kevin Shattenkirk at the blue line and chipping a shot over Grubauer’s glove on a breakaway.
"I wish I knew [the secret to scoring],” Pastrnak said. “You get a few, and you want to score more and more. I’ll definitely have to do some research on how to score more.”
Eberle tied it 1-1 at 4:45 of the second period with a power-play goal. Ullmark’s clearing attempt hit Eberle in the leg in front of the net and fell at the top of the crease for a tap in.
Pastrnak scored his second of the game with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Pavel Zacha from behind the net to make it 2-1 at 17:08.
Dunn made it 2-2 at 5:29 of the third, taking a feed from Andre Burakovsky off a face-off at the top of the left circle and scoring with a snap shot.
Morgan Geekie appeared to give Boston a 3-2 lead at 10:42 of the third, but it was overturned after a video review determined that he interfered with Grubauer as he took the puck around his outstretched pad and put it into the net.
“[Grubauer] does not have a chance to make the second save, and [Geekie's] momentum carries him through our goaltender,” Hakstol said. “We didn't touch him, so I felt like it was a good challenge."
Grubauer said, “I didn't even see or notice that he touched the puck a second time. I think that was a great call by Toronto. It could have been a turning point in the game here."
Bjorkstrand made it 3-2 at 14:30, deflecting Will Borgen’s one-timer from the point past Ullmark.
"It was a good shot by Will,” said Bjorkstrand, who ended a nine-game goalless drought. “He put it in an area where I could get something on it, so it's a good shot. For myself, I've just got to get inside a little bit more, play better hockey."
Charlie Coyle tied it 3-3 at 17:08 of the third with a power-play goal, redirecting Pastrnak’s shot from the right circle past Grubauer.
“Even though we’re in the final home stretch, we have to continue to teach, because we didn’t have a lot of practice time,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn’t practice once on this trip. The guys have got to focus and apply the good habits and details that will give us opportunities and results.”
NOTES: Pastrnak’s second goal was his team-leading 38th of the season. He leads the Bruins in goals by 11 (Brad Marchand is second on the team with 26) and is fourth in the League with 85 points (38 goals, 47 assists). … Defenseman Derek Forbort did not play because he violated team rules by missing a meeting on Monday morning. Shattenkirk replaced him in the lineup and recorded an assist on Pastrnak’s first goal. … Pastrnak is the 12th Czechia-born player to reach 700 points, hitting the mark in 651 games. Jaromir Jagr (557) is the only Czechia player to reach the milestone in fewer games. … Jared McCann’s seven-game point streak ended. The forward had 11 points (five goals, six assists) from Feb. 10 through Feb. 24.