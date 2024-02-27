Bruins Go to Overtime for Sixth Straight Game, Fall to Kraken in SO

Dunn made it 2-2 at 5:29 of the third, taking a feed from Andre Burakovsky off a face-off at the top of the left circle and scoring with a snap shot.

Morgan Geekie appeared to give Boston a 3-2 lead at 10:42 of the third, but it was overturned after a video review determined that he interfered with Grubauer as he took the puck around his outstretched pad and put it into the net.

“[Grubauer] does not have a chance to make the second save, and [Geekie's] momentum carries him through our goaltender,” Hakstol said. “We didn't touch him, so I felt like it was a good challenge."

Grubauer said, “I didn't even see or notice that he touched the puck a second time. I think that was a great call by Toronto. It could have been a turning point in the game here."

Bjorkstrand made it 3-2 at 14:30, deflecting Will Borgen’s one-timer from the point past Ullmark.

"It was a good shot by Will,” said Bjorkstrand, who ended a nine-game goalless drought. “He put it in an area where I could get something on it, so it's a good shot. For myself, I've just got to get inside a little bit more, play better hockey."

Charlie Coyle tied it 3-3 at 17:08 of the third with a power-play goal, redirecting Pastrnak’s shot from the right circle past Grubauer.

“Even though we’re in the final home stretch, we have to continue to teach, because we didn’t have a lot of practice time,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn’t practice once on this trip. The guys have got to focus and apply the good habits and details that will give us opportunities and results.”