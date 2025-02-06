NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider's short-handed goal in the third period was the difference in the New York Rangers 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins
Zibanejad gets 2 assists for New York; Pastrnak scores, has 25 points during 12-game streak for Boston
"Winning any which way is good for us now," Kreider said. "We're just trying to find a way to win. It's been a resilient group. I think we'd rather have the lead going into the third period and there are some things we'd like to do better, but it's certainly a good sign, no quit in the group."
Mika Zibanejad had two assists, including setting up Kreider's game-winner. Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves.
Kreider and Trocheck will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Zibanejad, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in the past three games, will play for Sweden.
The Rangers (26-23-4) have won consecutive games, both comebacks, including 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, after losing three straight.
"There's more confidence in the group right now that we can win no matter the situation," Zibanejad said. "Obviously, we don't want to come back every game in the third, but it's definitely a feeling in the locker room that we've done it before and we know we can do it, so there's not much of a panic even though we know we have to be urgent in the third."
David Pastrnak scored to extend his point streak to 12 games (11 goals, 14 assists), and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, but the Bruins (27-23-6) couldn't hold a 2-1 lead going into the third period and had a two-game winning streak end.
"It's our own doing," Pastrnak said. "We were undisciplined, got scored on against the power play. Those are things that bite you in this league. We didn't have an 'A' game today whatsoever, but we were up 2-1 after two periods somehow thanks to 'Korpi' and a couple goals. We just have to be better with the discipline and on the power play."
Kreider gave the Rangers the lead by scoring off a short-handed 2-on-1 with Zibanejad at 11:54.
K'Andre Miller forced a turnover in the defensive zone and Adam Fox moved the puck up to Zibanejad to start the rush. Kreider sprinted past Pastrnak and Matthew Poitras in the neutral zone to create the 2-on-1 and scored from below the left face-off circle.
"Just trying to catch him, catch up with him," Kreider said of his speed coming up the ice on the play. "I yelled early on. I think he knew I was coming, and we were able to connect."
Zibanejad said Kreider didn't have to yell.
"You can hear him… the way he skates," Zibanejad said. "Just knowing when we play together, we've played long enough together, my first look is to see if he's coming with me and if he's going, no one is going to catch him. Great pick up by him and a great goal from a tough angle."
Trocheck tied the game 2-2 with a goal at 5:27 of the third period, two seconds after the Rangers' power play expired.
From inside the left point, Miller found Trocheck at the right post for a redirection past Korpisalo.
"It was a great pass," Trocheck said. "From my view when I saw I'm like, 'Holy, this is wide open,' and then I saw the replay and he threaded the needle through a couple sticks. Really great pass."
Brad Marchand was still coming out of the penalty box when the goal was scored.
"But again, it's 2-2 at that point so we're still fine, and then we gave up one at the end of the power play there," Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. "So, disappointing. It's a disappointing third period when you battle back and get a 2-1 lead on the road. Frustrating."
Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the second.
J.T. Miller played the puck in deep, jumped around Charlie Coyle and forechecked Brandon Carlo into a turnover. Zibanejad got the puck along the wall and found Panarin in the right circle for a one-timer.
The Bruins responded with two goals in 16 seconds to take the lead.
Pastrnak scored to make it 1-1 at 15:03. He got his own rebound in the right face-off circle, took a few strides in and put a shot past Shesterkin.
Elias Lindholm then gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 15:19 with a shot from the side of the right circle that hit off the back flap of Fox's skate and fluttered in.
The Bruins also started the third period on the power play with 1:13 carrying over from the second.
"Didn't create any momentum," Pastrnak said. "The game turned right there, I think."
The Rangers entered the third period on Sunday down 2-1 to the Golden Knights but responded with three straight goals. They were playing the second of a back-to-back after having lost 6-3 at the Bruins on Saturday.
"I like the resiliency in the third period the last two games," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "Especially tonight, the opponent and the standings and we just lost in their building, to keep them from getting points, grabbing the two and moving on, I thought the third period was big."
NOTES: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's assist on Pastrnak's goal was his 300th NHL point (60 goals, 240 assists) in 503 games. McAvoy will serve as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. … Rangers defenseman Zac Jones played for the first time since Dec. 23, replacing Urho Vaakanainen, who was a late scratch because he was sick. Jones ended a streak of 18 straight games as a healthy scratch. Vaakanainen will play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.