Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins

David Pastrnak scored to extend his point streak to 12 games (11 goals, 14 assists), and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, but the Bruins (27-23-6) couldn't hold a 2-1 lead going into the third period and had a two-game winning streak end.

"It's our own doing," Pastrnak said. "We were undisciplined, got scored on against the power play. Those are things that bite you in this league. We didn't have an 'A' game today whatsoever, but we were up 2-1 after two periods somehow thanks to 'Korpi' and a couple goals. We just have to be better with the discipline and on the power play."

Kreider gave the Rangers the lead by scoring off a short-handed 2-on-1 with Zibanejad at 11:54.

K'Andre Miller forced a turnover in the defensive zone and Adam Fox moved the puck up to Zibanejad to start the rush. Kreider sprinted past Pastrnak and Matthew Poitras in the neutral zone to create the 2-on-1 and scored from below the left face-off circle.

"Just trying to catch him, catch up with him," Kreider said of his speed coming up the ice on the play. "I yelled early on. I think he knew I was coming, and we were able to connect."

Zibanejad said Kreider didn't have to yell.

"You can hear him… the way he skates," Zibanejad said. "Just knowing when we play together, we've played long enough together, my first look is to see if he's coming with me and if he's going, no one is going to catch him. Great pick up by him and a great goal from a tough angle."

Trocheck tied the game 2-2 with a goal at 5:27 of the third period, two seconds after the Rangers' power play expired.

From inside the left point, Miller found Trocheck at the right post for a redirection past Korpisalo.

"It was a great pass," Trocheck said. "From my view when I saw I'm like, 'Holy, this is wide open,' and then I saw the replay and he threaded the needle through a couple sticks. Really great pass."

Brad Marchand was still coming out of the penalty box when the goal was scored.

"But again, it's 2-2 at that point so we're still fine, and then we gave up one at the end of the power play there," Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. "So, disappointing. It's a disappointing third period when you battle back and get a 2-1 lead on the road. Frustrating."

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the second.

J.T. Miller played the puck in deep, jumped around Charlie Coyle and forechecked Brandon Carlo into a turnover. Zibanejad got the puck along the wall and found Panarin in the right circle for a one-timer.

The Bruins responded with two goals in 16 seconds to take the lead.

Pastrnak scored to make it 1-1 at 15:03. He got his own rebound in the right face-off circle, took a few strides in and put a shot past Shesterkin.