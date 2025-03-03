Gustavsson makes 28 saves, Wild shut out Bruins to end 3-game skid

“Yeah, we had a tough loss to the Red Wings at home (Feb. 25), and then we played horrible for two games there on the road and get back here and get a dirty 1-0 win, it feels good,” Gustavsson said.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (35-22-4), which had lost three straight. It was Gustavsson’s fourth shutout of the year.

“It was good, coming out of the road trip and taking some lessons out of the last two games,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We played fairly solid. There wasn’t a ton going on in the game in general, but a good win.”