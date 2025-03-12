Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

In the past week, the Bruins shipped out a boatload of talent, sending Brad Marchand to the Panthers, Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers, and Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild.

Their top two defensemen, Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (knee), are out, with Lindholm likely done for the season.

This is not a team that should win a whole lot of games down the stretch.

And yet.

Last Thursday, they lost 3-2 on a freak play in the final seconds to the Carolina Hurricanes. Two days later, they shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 before knocking off the Panthers on Tuesday. It’s as good a run as they have had. An unexpected one, too.

“We’re never going to give up,” defenseman Mason Lohrei said. “We know where we’re at. We’re just going to keep fighting. You saw it tonight.”

Earlier in the day, Panthers coach Paul Maurice, an astute observer, pointed out the situation the Bruins find themselves in, down and out, without the belief that usually attends every season and every game they play.

“They’re in a really interesting situation,” he said. “I watched their game against Tampa. How many years has it been since the Boston Bruins had the pressure come of them? In terms of what the expectation [is]?

“We’re talking about decades where, at the start of every year, they considered themselves a legitimate threat, and they were. ... It’s been a dominant team for a long time. So, there’s a bit of a reset here. But now you’ve got a bunch of guys -- and I never like to say, well, these guys are playing for jobs -- but there’s opportunities now that haven’t been here for a while.”

Maurice added that the game on Tuesday would be difficult, as difficult for the Panthers as it has been in a while.

He was right.

“We understand where we’re at in the standings,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “And we understand what just transpired with our group. We have new players here. It’s an opportunity for these guys. Whatever motivates them, if it’s the underdog role, taking that on, if it’s, 'I have an opportunity here maybe that I did not have before somewhere else.'

“What I’m trying to do and we’re trying to do as a staff is, we want to see us come together as a team as quickly as we can. I think that produces winning hockey.”

For a while, it seemed that wouldn't come on Tuesday, with Boston falling behind 2-0, the second goal seemingly a dagger, coming as it did from Mackie Samoskevich with three seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play at 4:49 of the third period. But then, David Pastrnak found himself with room to drift to the net, where he was perfectly placed to receive a centering pass from newly acquired forward Casey Mittelstadt at 8:56.