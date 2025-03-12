Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

BOSTON -- In a season that has been disappointing for the Boston Bruins, a season that has seen their captain shipped out of town and their Stanley Cup Playoff chances all but left for dead, there haven’t been a lot of these moments at TD Garden, the ones where the noise swells and the fans stand and the anticipation churns in their stomachs.
It was there again on Tuesday, against the opponent that swiped that captain, the opponent that has dashed their playoff hopes in each of the past two seasons, the opponent that has left them bruised, mentally and physically.
It was there as the Bruins came back from a two-goal deficit, scoring three times in the span of 7:47 in the third period to end the Florida Panthers' six-game winning streak, in the process earning their second straight victory against an Atlantic Division foe.
It was a spark in what has been an uncharacteristically dark season.
“It’s just been a lot of ups and downs this year, and I think we’re trying to find this consistency, trying to find this momentum,” defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “There’s a lot of guys who play with their pride and they play with their heart and they try to prove something for either themselves or management or fans or their teammates. We play for something.
“So, that’s what I see. The guys show up. All the guys since Friday have been showing up, ready to work, ready to work their [butts] off and play for the crest. There’s no quit in this team, and we’re going to keep pushing until the end. We’re just trying to build the momentum we haven’t had the whole year. I think you get a couple wins, you start feeling great, you feel confident inside the group. I think that’s a good thing.
“Something's brewing, for sure.”