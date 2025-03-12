Bruins rally with 3 goals in 3rd, end Panthers' winning streak at 6

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Mason Lohrei and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins (30-28-8), who have won two in a row. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

Dmitry Kulikov and Mackie Samoskevich scored for the Panthers (40-22-3), who had outscored their opponents 12-1 in their previous four games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Florida was playing its first game without defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who was suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program on Monday.

Pastrnak cut it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:56 of the third period. He took a centering pass from Casey Mittelstadt as he was cutting across the crease before roofing a shot over Bobrovsky's left leg.

Pastrnak created the power play by drawing a tripping penalty on Jones at 8:22.

It was the first goal with the man-advantage Florida had allowed in seven games (22 opportunities)

Lohrei tied it 2-2 at 13:51, intercepting a clearing pass from Kulikov in the high slot and shooting glove side on Bobrovsky.

Zacha then gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 16:43. He scored five-hole with a one-timer from the left circle off a backhand pass from Pastrnak through the legs of Samoskevich below the goal line.

Kulikov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:27 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the point after Sam Bennett won a face-off directly back to him in the left circle.

Samoskevich made it 2-0 at 4:49 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Seth Jones on a 5-on-3 power play.