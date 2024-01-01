Frederic has 2 goals, assist in Bruins win against Red Wings

McAvoy gets 3 assists; Kane point streak ends at 6 for Detroit

Recap: Bruins @ Red Wings 12.31.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT – Trent Frederic had two goals and an assist to help the Boston Bruins to a 5-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

“This was a little bit of a gutsy win,” Frederic said. “We had tough travel with playing last night and playing a 5:00 game tonight, but I thought we came out with great energy. It was nice to pull that one off.”

Charlie McAvoy had three assists for Boston (22-7-6), which defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday and has won three straight after an 0-2-2 stretch. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves, and David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm each had two assists. 

“I think we’re absolutely past that,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I like the way we are competing for each other and the energy on the bench. Even though some guys might not be getting the minutes they want right now, they are being incredible teammates.”

Jake Walman, Ben Chiarot and J.T. Compher scored for Detroit (17-16-4), which has lost 10 of its past 13 games. Alex Lyon made 19 saves.

“This was an opportunity missed,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “This was probably our most complete 60 minutes from start to finish in a while, but it came against a team where there is a very slim margin of error to be successful.”

BOS@DET: Frederic roofs a backhand for game's opening goal

Frederic gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 19:08 of the first, shooting a backhand over the shoulder of Lyon on a breakaway. Lyon was shaken up after a collision with Frederic but remained in the game after getting attention from the training staff.

“[Pastrnak] hit a pretty good 60-degree wedge to me,” Frederic said. “I was a little slow getting after it, so all I had was the backhand. I was lucky to get it up and over his shoulder.”

Frederic made it 2-0 at 4:25 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right wing after skating past Dylan Larkin.

“I think he’s playing faster, and he’s underrated as a great skater,” Montgomery said. “He’s driving pucks consistently instead of delaying, which he did a lot, and he’s opening up space for himself.”

Walman made it 2-1 at 13:01 with his third goal in two games.

Chiarot tied the game 2-2 with a shot from the slot at 16:42.

Charlie Coyle gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 3:52 of the third period, shooting a one-timer past Lyon from the slot off a pass by McAvoy.

“That was disappointing,” Lalonde said. “They had one chance in the third period on a missed face-off assignment, and it ended up in the back of our net.”

BOS@DET: Coyle, McAvoy team up for a 3-2 lead in 3rd

Jake DeBrusk made it 4-2 with an empty-net goal at 17:59, but Compher’s power-play goal made it 4-3 at 18:38.

Pavel Zacha, playing his 500th NHL game, scored into an empty net at 19:36 for the 5-3 final.

“Tonight was frustrating for sure,” Chiarot said. “After our last game (a 5-4 overtime win against Nashville on Friday), we were looking to build some momentum going into a long road trip.

“I think going on the road will be good for us.”

NOTES: The teams finished their four-game season series with two wins each. … Detroit’s 96 points by defensemen this season is the third most among all clubs, behind Colorado (103) and Vancouver (102). … The Red Wings play six of their next eight games on the road. … Walman tied his career high for goals in a season (nine) set in 2022-23 (63 games) and did it in nearly half the games (34). … McAvoy recorded his 43rd career multi-assist outing and ranks in the top six among defensemen in Bruins history behind Ray Bourque (243), Bobby Orr (161), Brad Park (63), Torey Krug (50) and Zdeno Chara (50). … Pastrnak has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 28 career games against the Red Wings.

News Feed

New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap December 30

Bruins Rally Past Devils with Four-Goal Second Period
Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils
Merkulov Set for First Chance with Big Club

Merkulov Set for First Chance with Big Club
Bruins Recall Georgii Merkulov; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

Bruins Recall Georgii Merkulov; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence
Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap December 27

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins End Four-Game Skid in Buffalo
Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo

Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Bruins Drop Fourth Straight Heading into Christmas Break
Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell on an Emergency Basis

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell on an Emergency Basis
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Bruins Lose Third Straight Game, Fourth in Five with Setback to Jets
Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

Need to Know: Bruins at Jets
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Pastrnak Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Wild in OT
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors

Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors
Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors
Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection

Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence
New York Rangers Boston Bruins game recap December 16

Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best