Frederic has 2 goals, assist in Bruins win against Red Wings

“This was a little bit of a gutsy win,” Frederic said. “We had tough travel with playing last night and playing a 5:00 game tonight, but I thought we came out with great energy. It was nice to pull that one off.”

Charlie McAvoy had three assists for Boston (22-7-6), which defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday and has won three straight after an 0-2-2 stretch. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves, and David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm each had two assists.

“I think we’re absolutely past that,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I like the way we are competing for each other and the energy on the bench. Even though some guys might not be getting the minutes they want right now, they are being incredible teammates.”

Jake Walman, Ben Chiarot and J.T. Compher scored for Detroit (17-16-4), which has lost 10 of its past 13 games. Alex Lyon made 19 saves.

“This was an opportunity missed,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “This was probably our most complete 60 minutes from start to finish in a while, but it came against a team where there is a very slim margin of error to be successful.”