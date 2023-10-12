Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves, and Taylor Hall had an assist before exiting with an upper-body injury in the second period for Chicago (1-1-0). Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Hall is week to week.

“We didn't have much in the first two periods other than [Bedard’s] goal,” Richardson said. “We were a little bit sloppy, and the game was choppy today. Even the second period till the end, I think the scoring chances were 3-2. Not much going on offensively, both sides.”

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 5:37 into the first period. He dropped the puck to Ryan Donato just inside the blue line before receiving a return pass in the right circle, where he put a sharp-angle shot on Ullmark. The Bruins goalie saved that one, but Bedard collected the rebound, skated around the net, and tucked a wraparound just inside the left post.

Bedard (18 years, 86 days) is the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score his first NHL goal, behind Grant Mulvey (18 years, 32 days on Oct. 19, 1974) and Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984).

Frederic tied it 1-1 when he tipped a shot from Brandon Carlo at 11:22 of the first. Matthew Poitras, who was making his NHL debut, had the secondary assist on the play.

“[Carlo’s] always shooting for tips, and I think I tipped a couple of his last year,” Frederic said. “They don’t all go in, but he’s definitely good at shooting. … It was a good play by him.”

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 13:09 of the second period. Milan Lucic sent a backhand feed to Pastrnak in the left face-off circle, and his shot went under Soderblom’s glove.