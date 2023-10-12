Hall week to week for Blackhawks with upper-body injury

BOSTON -- Taylor Hall is week to week for the Chicago Blackhawks after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The forward was hit by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo 24 seconds into the second period and left the game. He returned for one more shift 10:59 into the second but left after 31 seconds and did not return.

There was no penalty called on the play.

“It was unfortunate. We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn't feeling good enough and the trainer said, ‘That's it for tonight.’ So, we'll try and reevaluate as we go to see what he's doing. But I think, especially being in Boston, he really wanted to get back out there and give it a go.”