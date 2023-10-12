Hall week to week for Blackhawks with upper-body injury

Latest News

Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins
Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later

Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later
Couturier ‘definitely excited’ to return from injuries for Flyers after 22 months

Couturier ‘definitely excited’ to return from injuries for Flyers after 22 months
Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils
AHL notebook: first-round draft picks set to make debut

AHL notebook: 1st-round draft picks set to make debut
Matthews hat trick helps Maple Leafs to shootout win against Canadiens in opener

Matthews hat trick helps Maple Leafs to shootout win against Canadiens in opener
Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators

Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators 
Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
NHL buzz news and notes October 11

NHL Buzz: Arvidsson out at least 2 games for Kings with lower-body injury
Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres
NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

NHL opening night delivers record viewership on ESPN
Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Howden suspended 2 games for actions in Golden Knights game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener

Hall week to week for Blackhawks with upper-body injury

Forward leaves loss to Bruins after hit from Carlo

chi_hall_injury

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Taylor Hall is week to week for the Chicago Blackhawks after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The forward was hit by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo 24 seconds into the second period and left the game. He returned for one more shift 10:59 into the second but left after 31 seconds and did not return.

There was no penalty called on the play.

“It was unfortunate. We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn't feeling good enough and the trainer said, ‘That's it for tonight.’ So, we'll try and reevaluate as we go to see what he's doing. But I think, especially being in Boston, he really wanted to get back out there and give it a go.”

Taylor Hall week-to-week with undisclosed injury

Hall played last season with the Bruins. The 31-year-old had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 61 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He and forward Nick Foligno were acquired by Chicago from Boston for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula on June 26.

The No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall has 694 points (264 goals, 430 assists) in 824 career games with the Oilers, Devils, Coyotes, Sabres, Bruins and Blackhawks.

Hall’s first point of the season was the primary assist on Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal 5:37 into the first period Wednesday.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing,” Foligno said of Hall’s injury. “Former teammate, it’s a hard one to judge, but just seemed like he didn’t have the puck and tough, tough position to put him in. Didn’t really like the hit, but hopefully he’s going to be all right.”

Related Content

Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins