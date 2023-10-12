Latest News

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

NHL buzz news and notes October 11

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Adam Fantilli to make NHL debut for Columbus on 19th birthday

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl on tap news and notes October 11

Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks

NHL Bedard first goal with TV bug

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Connor Bedard scored his first career goal in his second NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 5:37 into the first period. He dropped the puck to Ryan Donato just inside the blue line before receiving a return pass in the right circle, where he put a sharp-angle shot on Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goaltender saved that one, but Bedard collected the rebound, skated around the net, and tucked a wraparound just inside the left post.

"I gave it to [Donato] there and he made a nice play back," Bedard told TNT during the first intermission. "A lot of bodies in front, so kind of threw it in there. Kind of went behind the net, and I don’t think the goalie really knew (where the puck was). There were a lot of guys in front, so good job by our guys to create that chaos and I was lucky enough to be able to put it in."

CHI@BOS: Bedard puts home wraparound goal for 1st of career

Bedard (18 years, 86 days) is the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score his first NHL goal, behind Grant Mulvey (18 years, 32 days) and Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days).

"Yeah, it felt really good for sure," Bedard said. "A moment you dream of, of course, and my family is in attendance, which makes it even better. Felt good. It’s a relief, too, to get it out of the way. Don’t have to think about it."

The goal comes one day after an outstanding NHL debut for Bedard, who had an assist in 21:29 of ice time in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Following that win, Bedard said he was very happy with his performance overall, though he was hoping for one thing.

“Of course, I’m having a tough time putting it in the net these past four or five games (he scored one empty-net goal in four preseason games), but hopefully that comes,” he said.

“For me, it’s just trying to create, and if I’m creating, you feel good. Of course, you want to put it in, but yeah, feels good getting some chances.”