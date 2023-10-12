Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks

BOSTON -- Connor Bedard scored his first career goal in his second NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 5:37 into the first period. He dropped the puck to Ryan Donato just inside the blue line before receiving a return pass in the right circle, where he put a sharp-angle shot on Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goaltender saved that one, but Bedard collected the rebound, skated around the net, and tucked a wraparound just inside the left post.

"I gave it to [Donato] there and he made a nice play back," Bedard told TNT during the first intermission. "A lot of bodies in front, so kind of threw it in there. Kind of went behind the net, and I don’t think the goalie really knew (where the puck was). There were a lot of guys in front, so good job by our guys to create that chaos and I was lucky enough to be able to put it in."