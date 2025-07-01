Arvidsson Confident He’ll be Good Fit with Bruins

BOSTON – Viktor Arvidsson is hoping some familiarity will go a long way.

The 32-year-old winger is coming to the Bruins with some connections already solidified, having played alongside fellow Swedes Hampus (junior hockey) and Elias Lindholm (4 Nations), and under new head coach Marco Sturm, who was an assistant with the Kings during his first year in Los Angeles in 2021-22.

“That’s good to have when you come to a new team,” Arvidsson said of having some familiar faces around the dressing room. “It’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be really, really exciting…I’ve been lucky in my career to have Swedes on all the teams I’ve been on and come to. That’s really important, I feel like. You go to that first and that helps you for sure.”

Arvidsson, who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, has twice scored 30-plus goals in his career and four times hit the 25-goal mark. In 613 career games, the Skelleftea, Sweden native has 194 goals, 195 assists, and 389 points in 613 games.

“I’m gonna come there, I’m gonna play a responsible game, and I think Marco knows exactly what he’s getting from me,” said Arvidsson. “I’m gonna help offensively and bring scoring. I know I can do that. I know I had a little bit of a tough time last year with that and the opportunity. I’m gonna bring that, I know that. I’m really confident that I’m gonna make the team better.

“Just really happy and excited, first of all – both me and my whole family are excited to be a part of the Bruins. Just coming to a great sports city, it’s gonna be really fun.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder tallied 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games for the Oilers in the regular season, before notching two goals and seven points in 15 games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think I’m gonna take a bigger role and have more opportunity…knowing Marco from before, me and him have a really good relationship. I think that’s gonna be a fun year too,” Arvidsson said of bouncing back with a change of scenery.