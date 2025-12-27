Zellers Has Hot Start to World Junior Championship

BostonBruins.com – Will Zellers was a late add to Team USA’s roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship. But the 19-year-old showed that any hesitation about whether he belongs among his country’s best U-20 players is well in the past.

Zellers potted two goals and tallied an assist in the United States’ 6-3 win over Germany in the team’s opening game of the tournament on Friday night in Minnesota.

The winger’s first tally came with 9:29 to go in the second period when he buried a rebound from the blue paint to give the U.S. a 4-2 lead. Just over four minutes later, Zellers gave the United States back a two-goal cushion when he cut to the top of the slot and fired home a wrister for a 5-3 advantage.