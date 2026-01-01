Bruins cruise past Oilers, end 6-game losing streak

“It was obviously a great win,” Pastrnak said. “It’s good to be back in the winning column to end the year. The penalty kill was outstanding (5-for-5). It was amazing. It just feels good.”

Hampus Lindholm and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (21-18-2), who were 0-4-2 during the losing streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Fraser Minten each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

“It’s good to get out of that slump and do it the right way,” Swayman said. “I think we can take a lot out of this game and build a lot of confidence. ... We know what we can do in this league, and consistency is everything. I think we can take this moving forward and build some momentum.”