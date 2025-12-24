Hagens, Zellers Named to Team USA for 2026 World Juniors

BOSTON – Bruins forward prospects James Hagens and Will Zellers will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which kicks off on Friday in Minnesota.

Hagens, who was selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, was part of last year’s gold medal-winning squad. The Hauppauge New York, native ranks first on Boston College with 10 goals and 18 points through 16 games this season.

Zellers, meanwhile, was a late add to Team USA’s preliminary roster but put forth a strong performance in two pre-tournament games to secure a spot on the team. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native scored twice in Team USA’s first pre-tournament contest, an 8-0 win over Germany.

He ranks second on the University of North Dakota with 10 goals and third on the team with 15 points. Zellers was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth-round pick in 2026 last March.

While final rosters have not been announced for every team, Bruins defense prospect Vashek Blanar was on Czechia preliminary roster earlier this month.

Blanar has recorded three goals and seven assists in 18 Swedish Junior Hockey League games with HV71 Jr. The defenseman has also appeared in three games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League. The Vail, Colorado, native was selected by Boston in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

All games can be found on NHL Network or ESPN+