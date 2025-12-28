Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 28, that forward Matej Blumel (Date of Injury: Nov. 26) and defenseman Michael Callahan (Date of Injury: Dec. 2) have been activated from injured reserve and assigned to Providence.

Blumel, 25, has appeared in four games with Boston this season. The 6-foot, 202 pound forward has also skated in 13 games with the Providence Bruins this year, totaling two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. Blumel has skated in 210 career AHL games with Providence and Texas, totaling 91 goals and 100 assists for 191 points. The Tabor, Czechia native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in five games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this year, recording two assists. Callahan has played in 197 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

