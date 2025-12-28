Zellers, Hagens Continue to Shine for Team USA at World Junior Championship

BostonBruins.com –– There is no slowing down for Will Zellers.

The Boston Bruins prospect logged his third goal and fourth point of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday night in Team USA’s 2-1 win over Switzerland at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota. Zellers – who was traded from Colorado to Boston in March – was a late addition to the U.S. National Junior Team, but has been an early driving force for the squad.

Zellers is in his freshman season of NCAA hockey at the University of North Dakota, and this is his first time participating in the World Junior Championship.

“He’s just a greasy goalscorer. He gained more confidence at North Dakota as he was going – that’s why we added him,” said Bob Motzko, who is the head coach of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team. “And right from day one, we saw it.”

Zellers scored what turned out to be the game-winner against Switzerland. The winger carried the puck down the left side and wired a tight-angled shot top shelf to make it 2-1 with just over five minutes remaining in the second period. Zellers had two goals and an assist in Team USA’s 6-3 win over Germany on Friday, too.