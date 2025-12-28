Zellers, Hagens Continue to Shine for Team USA at World Junior Championship

Zellers has four points through two preliminary-round games for Team USA

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– There is no slowing down for Will Zellers.

The Boston Bruins prospect logged his third goal and fourth point of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday night in Team USA’s 2-1 win over Switzerland at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota. Zellers – who was traded from Colorado to Boston in March – was a late addition to the U.S. National Junior Team, but has been an early driving force for the squad.

Zellers is in his freshman season of NCAA hockey at the University of North Dakota, and this is his first time participating in the World Junior Championship.

“He’s just a greasy goalscorer. He gained more confidence at North Dakota as he was going – that’s why we added him,” said Bob Motzko, who is the head coach of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team. “And right from day one, we saw it.”

Zellers scored what turned out to be the game-winner against Switzerland. The winger carried the puck down the left side and wired a tight-angled shot top shelf to make it 2-1 with just over five minutes remaining in the second period. Zellers had two goals and an assist in Team USA’s 6-3 win over Germany on Friday, too.

“He’s got great spirit, nothing is going to phase him,” Motzko said. “If he gets shorted a few shifts, he’s ready to go. Guys like that score goals like that.”

James Hagens, who was selected seventh overall by the Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft, also extended his point streak to two games on Saturday. The first-line center set up Brodie Ziemer off a drop pass for the 1-0 lead 1:12 into the first period. Hagens posted an assist against Germany in the previous game.

“I know we have a special group, so it’s going to be exciting going along,” Hagens said on Friday after beating Germany.

The 19-year-old was part of the gold-medal-winning Team USA and the World Junior Championship last year, and is looking for the same success. Hagens is in his sophomore season at Boston College and leads the team with 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) through 16 games.

“It’s an honor just to be able to represent your country. Now you’re a leader on the team and a guy that people go to,” Hagens said. “It’s just making sure you’re being a good teammate. Making sure you’re doing the right things on and off the ice.”

Team USA is back in action on Monday when it takes on Slovakia at 6 p.m. ET for its third preliminary round game of the tournament.

