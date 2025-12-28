Bruins Fall 4-1 in Buffalo, ‘We Have to Move Forward’ 

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins opened their five-game road trip with a 4-1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

“Our division is so close. We have to really start winning games, and this is something we have to focus on moving forward,” Pavel Zacha said. “It just wasn’t good enough today. So we have to really figure out how to respond to this loss.”​

David Pastrnak put the Bruins up 1-0 at 11:56 of the first period. Morgan Geekie got the puck in the corner and popped it over to Pastrnak in the right circle, where he lasered it past Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 15th goal of the season. It extended Pastrnak’s point streak to three games, too.

The Sabres came storming back in the second, though, with three unanswered goals. Ryan McLeod found the 1-1 equalizer with a snapshot at 1:39 before Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson made it 3-1 by the 7:54 mark.

“Tonight we had periods where we played really well, and we had periods where we [did not]. We just have to stick a 60-minute game together,” Hampus Lindholm said. “We know we’ve shown in each game that we can be successful and push teams back; we just have to be doing it more consistently.”