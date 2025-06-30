Bruins Agree to Terms with Morgan Geekie on Six-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 29, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Morgan Geekie on a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.

Geekie, 26, appeared in 77 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, recording 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points. He set a career high in scoring, surpassing the 30-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his NHL career. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward ranked second among Boston skaters last season in goals, points, even strength goals (29) and even strength points (48).

Geekie has skated in 333 career NHL games with Boston, Seattle and Carolina, totaling 72 goals and 87 assists for 159 points. The Strathclair, Manitoba native was originally selected by Carolina in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.