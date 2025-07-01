Boston Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton Oilers

Arvidsson
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, that the team has acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Arvidsson (AHR-vihd-suhn), 32, appeared in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. He also played in 15 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying two goals and five assists for seven points. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has skated in 613 career NHL games with Edmonton, Los Angeles and Nashville, totaling 194 goals and 195 assists for 389 points with a plus-43 rating. The Skelleftea, Sweden native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Arvidsson was a member of Team Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He won gold with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, recording three goals in five tournament games. The forward also won silver at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2011 U18 World Junior Championship.

News Feed

Geekie Grateful to Be Remaining in Boston

Bruins to Not Issue Qualifying Offers to Seven Players

Bruins Sign Georgii Merkulov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Agree to Terms with Henri Jokiharju, John Beecher and Michael DiPietro

Bruins Agree to Terms with Morgan Geekie on Six-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Sign Marat Khusnutdinov and Michael Callahan

The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2025 NHL Draft Class

Bruins Make Six Selections on Day Two of 2025 NHL Entry Draft 

Hagens: 'Coolest Thing in the World' to Stay in Boston

Bruins Select James Hagens 7th Overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft 

Sweeney Looks Ahead to 2025 NHL Draft

Bruins Unveil New Brand Identity with Refreshed Logos and Uniforms   

Bruins Issue Statements on Zdeno Chara's Selection to Hockey Hall of Fame

Zdeno Chara Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Bruins Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule 

Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei to Two-Year Contract Extension

Steve Spott Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Development Camp, Presented by Rapid7 