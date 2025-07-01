Boston Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, that the team has acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Arvidsson (AHR-vihd-suhn), 32, appeared in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. He also played in 15 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying two goals and five assists for seven points. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has skated in 613 career NHL games with Edmonton, Los Angeles and Nashville, totaling 194 goals and 195 assists for 389 points with a plus-43 rating. The Skelleftea, Sweden native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Arvidsson was a member of Team Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He won gold with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, recording three goals in five tournament games. The forward also won silver at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2011 U18 World Junior Championship.