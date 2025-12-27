Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- James Hagens is making certain a win for the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship is an even bigger triumph for those in need.

The 18-year-old center with Boston College has teamed up with Feeding America to create "Hagens' Helpers," an initiative aimed to bring hope, health and support to individuals and families who need it most.

He and his teammates wasted little time in making that happen with a 6-3 win against Germany in the opener of Group A in the preliminary round of the 2026 WJC at Grand Casino Arena on Friday.

"Just to be able to represent your country as a leader on the team, a guy that people look to, is great," said Hagens, who is playing in his second straight World Juniors tournament. “It was a really cool moment stepping onto the ice [Friday], especially when you get on the ice and everyone's waving their towels. To feel everyone is on your side it's really different.”

The United States has won two straight WJC titles and three in the past five years. No country has won three in a row since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

"It's such an honor to be a part of USA Hockey and knowing the legacy of the program, all the great players that have gone through it, it's a reminder to me the power that hockey brings and how it brings people together," Hagens said. "I remember hearing about Feeding America and figured why not use my platform to be able to give back.

"Growing up, wanting to play in this tournament as a kid, and having the opportunity to play in it now, is just something I'm super grateful for and I really wanted to give back in a way."

Hagens will donate after each U.S. victory in the tournament and is asking friends, followers and fans to do the same in support of his great cause.

"I'll be personally donating and hoping that others will as well," he said. "As a kid, a lot of players that I looked up to did stuff like this, and still do to this day. So to be able to be in a position where I can do this now is a huge honor and it's something that I take a lot of pride in."

The goal of Hagens' campaign is to raise $50,000.

"We've had a bunch of opportunities at Boston College to give back to the community, which has been awesome," Hagens said. "But this is my first time working with Feeding America, and I'm really excited."

Hagens had one assist and was 10-for-14 on face-offs in 18:04 of ice time in the win on Friday.

"Growing up as a kid and being able to see all my role models, all the guys in the NHL and people I looked up to, doing stuff like this, was always great to see," Hagens said. "To be able to use my platform now to give back, it's a really cool honor and it's even more motivation to get the W."

For each U.S. win, Hagens will make one donation while select partners and sponsors match Hagens' gifts or contribute to multiply the impact. Just $1 would help provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

"Playing for the United States means everything to me," Hagens said. "But using that moment to help kids who are facing real challenges means even more."

To make a donation, visit this link.