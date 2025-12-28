Practice Report: Bruins Working to ‘Get Back to Our Structure’

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins got right back to work on Sunday.

After falling 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the B’s hit the ice at KeyBank Center once again the following morning for a full-team practice before heading to Calgary.

​“It was good. Obviously, we got away from our game a little bit. It has kind of slipped over the last few, especially before the break,” Morgan Geekie said. “It was good today to just hammer in on some things that we felt were kind of fading, and just get back to our structure and the systems we rely on.”

The Bruins face the Flames on Monday in the second matchup of their five-game road trip. Here is everything you need to know from Sunday’s skate.​

Aspirot Joins Team on Road

Jonathan Aspirot joined the Bruins for the road trip and was a full participant in Sunday’s practice. The 26-year-old defenseman suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 11 against the Winnipeg Jets and has not played since.

“It feels pretty good. Happy to be out here with the boys and practice with them. It is always more fun being with the whole group. Happy to be here,” Aspirot said. “I’ve been working hard with [Kevin Neeld] in the gym and stuff…Get in early, get some treatment, work on yourself as much as possible. Do all the little things you can to help it get better sooner.”

Aspirot – who signed a one-year, two-way deal with Boston in July – was recalled from Providence in late October and skated in 19 games with the Bruins before getting hurt. He has one goal and was averaging 16:07 of ice time per night.

“It’s tough when you don’t practice. It’s got to be hard for him, too. I think that’s only the second or third time – first real one, the other one was just a pre-game skate,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We just want to give him some time, and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Henri Jokiharju is also on the trip and practiced on Sunday. The defenseman has been sidelined since Nov. 28 with an injury. Sturm said there is no confirmed timeline on when Jokiharju or Aspirot could return, but it is good to have them with the team again.