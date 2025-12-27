Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres 

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins open a five-game road trip on Saturday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

The B’s are looking to get back in the win column after dropping the last four games. Saturday marks the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams. The Bruins have beaten Buffalo twice this year: 3-1 on Oct. 11, and 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 30.

“They’re very skilled. Lots of speed. Won seven in a row. I think that alone says it all. I think we always matched up pretty good. But again, they’ve been on a hot streak. Will be a big challenge tonight,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Buffalo.

“We have to come together again as a unit. On the ice, off the ice. I think that’s where we played our best hockey – when we were connected…Now we just have to make sure we’re going to do it again.”

Tanner Jeannot will not play on Saturday in Buffalo due to an injury, Sturm said; they are still deciding which forward will enter the lineup in his absence. Jonathan Aspirot and Henri Jokiharju – who have both been out with injury – are on the road trip with the team.

“[Aspirot] will be getting a little bit closer. [Jokiharju] is skating again. So slowly, guys are coming back,” Sturm said. “They are on the trip, so that’s a good sign. I don’t know if they’re going to make it to a game or two or three. I don’t know. It’s too early to say.”