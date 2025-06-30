Bruins Agree to Terms with Henri Jokiharju, John Beecher and Michael DiPietro

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 30, the following roster transactions:

The team has agreed to terms with defenseman Henri Jokiharju on a three-year contract through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $3 million. The team has also agreed to terms with forward John Beecher on a one-year NHL contract through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $900,000. The team has also agreed to terms with goaltender Michael DiPietro on a two-year NHL contract through the 2026-27 season with an annual cap hit of $812,500.

Jokiharju, 25, appeared in 60 games with Boston and Buffalo during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and seven assists for 10 points. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman ranked second among Bruins skaters in average ice time, logging 21:22 per game through 18 appearances with Boston. He has skated in 407 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 78 assists for 97 points. The Oulu, Finland native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Beecher, 24, appeared in 78 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and eight assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward has skated in 130 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

DiPietro, 25, appeared in 40 games with Providence during the 2024-25 season, posting an overall record of 26-8-5, with a 2.05 goals against average, .927 save percentage and four shutouts. Among AHL goaltenders, he ranked second in wins and save percentage (tie) and third in goals against average. DiPietro was selected to represent Providence at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He was also awarded the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender and voted a First-Team AHL All-Star following the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 211-pound netminder has appeared in 145 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford, and Utica, compiling an overall record of 84-42-13 with a 2.54 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He has also played in three career NHL games, all with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.