Bruins Sign Georgii Merkulov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 30, that the team has signed forward Georgii Merkulov to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Merkulov, 24, appeared in 59 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points. Among active skaters, he ranked first in assists and points and sixth in goals. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward also skated in six games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, notching one assist. Merkulov has appeared in 201 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying 70 goals and 109 assists for 179 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.