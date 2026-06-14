Bruins Sign Attilio Biasca to Two-Year Contract

Attilio Biasca
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has signed forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $980,000.

Attilio Biasca (uh-TEE-lee-oh, bee-AHSS-kuh), 23, appeared in 45 games with HC Fribourg-Gottéron of the Swiss National League during the 2025-26 season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points with a plus-20 rating. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward ranked second on the team in goals and helped the club capture its first Swiss League championship.

Biasca previously spent two seasons (2023-25) in the Swiss National League with EV Zug, recording 30 goals and 22 assists for 52 points in 129 career games across the two clubs. The Zug, Switzerland native also appeared in 118 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL over three seasons (2020-23), totaling 37 goals and 44 assists for 81 points.

Internationally, Biasca represented Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May, totaling one goal and two assists in 10 games as the team earned a silver medal. He has also represented Switzerland at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2021, 2022, 2023) and the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

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