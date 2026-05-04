King Clancy nominee Palmieri of Islanders takes action for military families

Every game at UBS Arena matters. On some nights, the wins come both on and off the ice.

That's how I feel when military members and their families are invited to enjoy a night of hockey and stick around for a postgame meet-up.

My ticket initiative, Squad 21, is dedicated to this purpose. Squad 21 started in 2016 -- when I was with the New Jersey Devils -- and the program has since hosted more than 2,300 active-duty service members, veterans, and their loved ones.

It's incredible to witness the connections that form and the conversations that open up when hockey brings the military community together. For the men and women who serve our country, I hope it's a chance to feel seen as they talk about experiences that can be hard for others to understand.

For me, it's a chance to thank them for their sacrifices and talk through some of my own family's story.

I remember how I felt when my sister, Taylor, joined the National Guard. First of all, I was proud and inspired by her choice to give back through service. She's one of the toughest people I know. But there was obviously some worry and anxiousness associated with it.

By that time, my other sister, Tahrin, was already married to an Army Ranger. And when my niece was born, they had only a few months together as a family before my brother-in-law was deployed to Afghanistan.

There's no easy way for a family to navigate that reality. While we all rallied around my sister, I saw the emotional and logistical challenges of military service and the toll it takes. I also recognized that not every family has an extended support system, and many people don't know where to turn. That's when I saw an opportunity to help.

Squad 21 was the first step of what ultimately grew into the Kyle Palmieri Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to honor the sacrifice of service members and create a lasting network to uplift the entire Long Island military community. We raise funds and awareness for programs that address the needs of veterans and their families in housing, food, healthcare, mental health, employment, and economic stability. My wife, Ashlee, has been a vital partner in building the Foundation's strategy.

I'm extremely proud to say we have given more than $330,000 to non-profits serving veterans and their families.

One of the guiding principles of our work is an idea that we've all heard before: Actions speak louder than words. Words do matter, and it's important to show gratitude for the men and women who serve. But there's a lot more that needs to be done beyond thanking them for their service or acknowledging them on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. If we want to show support for the military community, then we need to provide resources, tools, and opportunities to improve their lives.

We also need to streamline access to resources that exist and make it easier for veterans to get the help they need. There are 45,000 veteran service organizations across the country, but the system is fragmented, and many veterans struggle to find the services they need before reaching crisis. My wife and I are currently working to bring an online resource hub, called ROGER (roger.vet), to veterans in New York. There, veterans and their families can explore all of the benefits they’ve earned and discover services and programs that they are eligible for in New York.

And we need to remember that military families serve in their own way while their loved ones are deployed. On Squad 21 nights, I've often spent time with kids whose parents are on active duty. Sometimes they are too young to fully understand what's going on. But they're old enough to miss their parents and to face the kind of challenges that feel very big at their age: moving around, starting new schools, and trying to make friends. It's essential to create spaces where they know they're not alone.

I know my niece experienced a version of this. She's now 10 years old, and she's lived in eight different states. When I think of her -- or my nephew, who is six -- I see traits that are shared across all military kids: resilience from adapting to changing situations and so much pride for what their mom or dad is doing for the country.

I'm committed to using my foundation for these families at every stage of their service, from active duty to transitioning into civilian life. And I'm looking forward to seeing how much we can accomplish as the foundation continues to grow.

I have room to grow, too -- on a personal level. While I don't consider myself the most outspoken guy, I believe strongly in using my platform to support the military community.

So, with the ability and opportunity I have to make a difference, I'm here to encourage everyone to support the military members who give so much to this country. Volunteer locally. Donate, if you have the means. Show up for the men and women who have served -- and their families -- because the best way to thank them for their service is to take action that helps them thrive.