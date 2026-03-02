Color of Hockey: 'Harris' Huskies' helping to inspire kids in Boston 

Chris Campoli, NHLPA divisional player representative, said: “Through this program, Jordan is representing the tradition of NHL players using their platforms to grow the game and support the next generation. We are excited to see the positive impact that will come from this involvement.”

So is SCORE Boston president Wendell Taylor, who said “Harris’ Huskies” is a key component in SCORE Boston’s drive to evolve from its once-a-week “Learn to Play” roots of nearly 30 years ago to a more robust program on par with others in the Boston area and New England.

The effort is also backed by financial support from the Boston Bruins Foundation and Rapid7, a Boston-based cybersecurity company.

“The goal was to expand and turn us into a program that can integrate into the Massachusetts hockey community and join leagues and practice multiple times a week and give these kids the opportunity to compete,” Taylor said. “What ‘Harris’ Huskies’ also does is provide a role model they can relate to who can step up and say, ‘I’m Black player from New England. I know the struggles of playing hockey in New England.’”

Harris comes from a proud line of Black Northeastern players that include Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble; defenseman Jackson Dorrington, a sixth-round (No. 176) pick in the 2022 NHL Draft who plays for Hartford of the American Hockey League; forward Wayne Turner, a captain and forward who guided Northeastern to its first Beanpot championship in 1980; and forward Nikki Petrich, one of Northeastern’s first Black women’s players (2004-08).

Northeastern's men’s team has three Black players this season: forward Grayson Badger, defenseman Noah Jones and forward Ethan Fredericks.

“The history there of having players from different backgrounds is amazing,” Harris said. “I talked to Grayson about helping out with some of our SCORE stuff and he’s really interested.”