Fans attending St. Louis Blues home games at Enterprise Center are encouraged to allow adequate travel time due to current road construction projects at the intersection of 16th Street and Market Street causing lane closures.

The construction prohibits guests traveling westbound on Market Street from turning left on 16th Street to access the Kiel Garage entrance before the game. It also prevents guests from turning left on Market Street upon exiting the Kiel Garage on 16th Street after the game.