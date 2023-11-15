Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row

Colton Parayko gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 11:09 on the rush, scoring from the bottom of the left circle. Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists).

The Blues scored twice in 19 seconds late in the second period to extend it to 3-0.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 16:17, streaking in off the right on a breakaway off a pass from Krug before lifting a backhand past Johansson.

"It's just a chemistry play with 'Rouzy,'" Krug said. "We've talked over the years. If he sees that I get the puck in transition, he can take off and I'll try to get it to him. Obviously, he saw open ice and he made a great move on the breakaway."

Jakub Vrana pushed it to 3-0 at 16:36 with a wrist shot from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Krug.

"To be honest with you, I'm trying to find these areas," Vrana said. "Sometimes you're going to read it, you're going to go to the net at times, stay there, because that's where the goals are. If you find areas like where you see your teammate can make that play.

“I knew it, he saw me. I was ready for it; it was a great pass. He had his head up all the time. I just looked for that area to find the spot to be there for that pass."