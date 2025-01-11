Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

stenberg_otto_juniors

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that prospect Otto Stenberg has been transferred from the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) Malmo Redhawks to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Stenberg was selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 25 overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

“After discussions with Otto and his representatives, we agreed it is best for him to begin his pro career in North America now,” said Armstrong. “We’re looking forward to his continued development alongside many of our other prospects in Springfield.”

Stenberg, 19, appeared in 25 games with the Redhawks this season, posting six points (three goals, three assists) and four penalty minutes.

The Stenungsund native recently represented Sweden at the 2025 IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship, sharing third on the team with eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven tournament games. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward also spent 2023-24 in Sweden, totaling 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 41 games overall.

At the 2024 World Juniors, he logged nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games to guide his team to the silver medal.

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th game with special ceremony

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators