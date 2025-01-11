Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that prospect Otto Stenberg has been transferred from the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) Malmo Redhawks to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Stenberg was selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 25 overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

“After discussions with Otto and his representatives, we agreed it is best for him to begin his pro career in North America now,” said Armstrong. “We’re looking forward to his continued development alongside many of our other prospects in Springfield.”

Stenberg, 19, appeared in 25 games with the Redhawks this season, posting six points (three goals, three assists) and four penalty minutes.

The Stenungsund native recently represented Sweden at the 2025 IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship, sharing third on the team with eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven tournament games. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward also spent 2023-24 in Sweden, totaling 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 41 games overall.

At the 2024 World Juniors, he logged nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games to guide his team to the silver medal.