Blues recall Stenberg from Springfield

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Otto Stenberg from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 20, has dressed in 21 games with Springfield this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists) and four penalty minutes.

Overall, the Stenungsund, Sweden native has appeared in 59 career AHL regular-season games, tallying 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and 8 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

