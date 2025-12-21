Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4

Thomas then extended the lead to 5-2 just 51 seconds later, beating Tarasov far side with a wrist shot from the right circle at 12:53, before scoring a short-handed goal into an empty net at 16:28 for the 6-2 final.

“That’s a great team, obviously the best team in the League the past couple of years,” Thomas said. “We knew what we had to do. Even when they came back and tied it, we kept our foot down and got rewarded.”

Neighbours made it 1-0 for St. Louis at 9:59 of the first period by redirecting a point shot from Cam Fowler.

Berggren gave the Blues a 2-0 lead 1:55 into the second period. Tarasov stretched at the left post to glove Berggren’s one-timer, but the puck crossed the goal line.

“They did not give us a lot of space. Maybe it wasn’t our best game,” Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola said. “I think we started to stretch the game a little bit, and that’s not us. That was the game.”

Greer cut it to 2-1 at 7:35, tipping Jesper Boqvist’s sharp-angled shot from the right side with Hofer screened.

Reinhart tied it 2-2 on the power play at 12:45. Brad Marchand fed him for a one-timer from the right hash marks that went under the glove.

“There is not much to say,” Reinhart said. “You’re going to go through it at some points in the year. It’s all about recovery now and regrouping. We have another big one (at the Hurricanes on Tuesday) before the Christmas break. We have been playing our best hockey in the biggest moments against some of the best teams. Recovery and rest is important, especially at this time of year.”

NOTES: Fowler got his 400th career assist on Neighbours’ first goal. He is the fourth active American player to reach the mark, joining Patrick Kane (868), John Carlson (589) and J.T. Miller (461). … Thomas had his 25th career three-point game. The only active player with more for the Blues is Vladimir Tarasenko (34).