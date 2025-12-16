Blues claim Berggren off waivers

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have claimed forward Jonatan Berggren off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Berggren will report to the Blues.

Berggren, 25, has dressed in 15 games for the Red Wings this season, recording six points (two goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the second round, No. 33 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Uppsala, Sweden native has totaled 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) and 38 penalty minutes in 169 career regular-season games.