Preview: Blues at Avalanche

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

A new year is almost here, but first, the Blues have unfinished business. St. Louis heads to Colorado on New Year’s Eve to take on the first-place Avalanche, a team that hasn’t lost in eight straight games. It’s a measuring-stick matchup against one of the league’s best teams—and a chance for the Blues to disrupt the division hierarchy before turning the page and coming back home in 2026.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 15-17-8
  • Power Play: 18.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.50 / 3.38
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.2 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
COLORADO AVALANCHE
  • Record: 29-2-7
  • PP: 15.5 percent
  • PK: 85.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 4.00 / 2.18
  • Shots for / against per game: 34.4 / 27.1
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 50.5

COL@STL: Buchnevich scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

THE OPPONENT

The St. Louis Blues open their season series with the Colorado Avalanche on New Year’s Eve, beginning a three-game set that will continue April 5 in Colorado and April 7 in St. Louis. Colorado enters the night first overall and riding an eight-game winning streak. Cale Makar leads all defensemen in points, while Nathan MacKinnon ranks second among all skaters in the League. In net, the Avalanche boast one of the NHL’s top goaltending tandems, with Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood ranking second and third overall among goalies.

Despite the challenge, recent history has favored the Blues. St. Louis went 3-1-0 against Colorado last season and has won three straight meetings, including a 2-1-0 record in their last three games in Denver. Robert Thomas led the way for St. Louis last season against Colorado with six assists and seven points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 31 at COL, 8 p.m. CT

April 5 at COL, 8:30 p.m. CT

April 7 vs. COL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

BUF@STL: Schenn finds the net to even the score

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Captain Brayden Schenn enters the matchup riding a two-game goal streak, scoring his eighth of the season Monday against Buffalo, and has three points in his last four games (2g, 1a). Schenn recently reached a major milestone with his 700th career NHL point, recorded Saturday versus Nashville. Adding to his consistency, Schenn has appeared in 286 consecutive games, the 12th-longest active games-played streak in the NHL.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche in goals, assists and total points through 38 games this season. The dynamic center has piled up 66 points (32g, 34a), ranking second in the NHL scoring race—just three points shy of Connor McDavid. MacKinnon enters the matchup with eight points in his last five games, using his elite speed and relentless attack to tilt the ice every time he steps on it.

BLUE NOTES

  • Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,200th game as the Blues General Manager on Wednesday at Colorado, becoming the 20th individual in NHL history to serve that many games as a GM with a single franchise.
  • Colton Parayko recorded his 11th assist of the season on Monday vs. Buffalo, the 229th of his career. That moves him into a tie with Rob Ramage for the fourth-most among defensemen in franchise history.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Jan. 2 - Blues vs. Golden Knights | Tickets
  • Jan. 3 - Blues vs. Canadiens | Tickets
  • Jan. 7 - Blues at Blackhawks

