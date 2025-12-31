Preview: Blues at Avalanche

A new year is almost here, but first, the Blues have unfinished business. St. Louis heads to Colorado on New Year’s Eve to take on the first-place Avalanche, a team that hasn’t lost in eight straight games. It’s a measuring-stick matchup against one of the league’s best teams—and a chance for the Blues to disrupt the division hierarchy before turning the page and coming back home in 2026.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. CT

🌎 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO

📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App