Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres (20-14-4), who hadn't won nine in a row since winning 10 straight from Nov. 8-27, 2018. Alex Lyon made 16 saves.

“When you looked at the second and third period, the way we played, we couldn’t put them away, but we had the bulk of the chances and almost every opportunity to open that game right up,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said.

Buffalo has also won six straight on the road, its longest streak since it also won six in a row from Dec. 8-29, 1976.

“We have a lot of character in this room,” Benson said. “Everyone knows we have skill, but how many blocks we have on a night, pucks getting out on a wall, it’s just little things like that and it adds up throughout a game. We’re doing all the details right.”

Brayden Schenn and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Blues (15-17-8), who have alternated wins and losses in their past nine games (4-4-1). Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

“What it really comes down to is we’ve got to have a better effort than that,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We have to play with more purpose and pride, and the physicality just isn’t good enough right now.”

Ostlund gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Josh Norris, who intercepted Logan Mailloux's clearing attempt at the blue line to start a short 2-on-1.