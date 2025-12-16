Blues assign McGing to Springfield

SHIFT4 MCGING
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forward Hugh McGing to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 27, appeared in three games during his recall to the Blues, logging two points (one goal, one assist). The Chicago, Illinois native has also dressed in 18 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording six points (four goals, two assists) and 25 penalty minutes. Overall, McGing has amassed 156 points (60 goals, 96 assists) and 235 penalty minutes in 298 career AHL regular-season games. He was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

