Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

Hockey gets a double-header on Saturday.

After the St. Louis Blues wrap up their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN), St. Louis police officers are set to face-off against St. Louis firefighters in the annual 2026 Police vs. Fire game as part of this year's First Responders Night, presented by SERVPRO.

Fans who purchase theme tickets for the game will receive a Blues First Responders jersey that reflects the team's gratitude for the unwavering commitment of our first responders. Theme tickets are available at stlouisblues.com/theme or by calling 314-622-2583.

Former Blues Barret Jackman and Jim Campbell will suit up alongside the police officers, while former professional hockey players Alex Brooks and St. Louis-native Neil Komadoski Jr. will suit up for the firefighters.

Fans attending Saturday's game vs. Montreal are encouraged to remain in their seats to enjoy the additional game. It will also be broadcast live on the Maryville University Hockey Network’s YouTube channel.

Proceeds and donations from the event will benefit The BackStoppers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support to the families of first responders who are killed or seriously injured while serving in the line of duty. Fans can make donations to The BackStoppers online by clicking here.

To purchase tickets for the Blues/Canadiens game, visit ticketmaster.com.