Suter sidelined with right-ankle injury

suter_pius_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Monday that forward Pius Suter will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a right-ankle injury in the Blues’ 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 27.

Suter, 29, has appeared in 37 games for the Blues this season, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Zurich, Switzerland native has played in 401 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) and 88 penalty minutes.

He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 3, 2025.

