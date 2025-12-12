Kaskimaki assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kaskimaki, 21, dressed in five games for the Blues during his recall.

The Espoo, Finland native has also appeared in 16 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording seven points (four goals, three assists). He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 73 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.