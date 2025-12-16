Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Michael Bunting had a goal, and Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly each had two assists for the Predators (13-15-4), who are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games, including a 7-2 win against St. Louis in Nashville last Thursday. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

“I thought it was a pretty solid game for us,” Forsberg said. “We started off well, obviously getting that early goal. That gave us a little boost.”

Dalibor Dvorsky scored twice for the Blues (12-15-7), who have lost three of four. Joel Hofer made 21 saves.

“I think our first period wasn’t too good and we’ve just got to find a way to get back into games,” Dvorsky said. “That’s the thing we need to work on, I think.”

Forsberg put the Predators up 1-0 just 27 seconds into the first period. O'Reilly fed a backhand pass from below the goal line to Forsberg low in front, who beat Hofer with a wrist shot short side.

“On the first one, it was a great play by O’Reilly that found me in the slot and I got it off quick,” Forsberg said.

Dvorsky tied it 1-1 at 10:06. Hugh McGing stripped Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg of the puck in the offensive zone and fed a pass to Dvorsky in the high slot, where he beat Saros blocker side with a wrist shot.

“The positive is Dalibor Dvorsky,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “It was nice seeing him moving his feet, beat a goalie clean with his first goal.”