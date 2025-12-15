Holloway placed on injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have placed forward Dylan Holloway on injured reserve with a right-ankle injury.

Holloway is scheduled to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

In addition, the Blues activated forward Alexey Toropchenko from IR.

Holloway, 24, has dressed in 33 games this season, tallying 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 11 penalty minutes. Overall, the Calgary, Alberta native has totaled 98 points (43 goals, 55 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 199 career regular-season games. Holloway originally signed with the Blues on Aug. 20, 2024.

Toropchenko, 26, has missed the past seven games after sustaining scalding burns to his legs in a home accident. This season, he has played in 17 games, recording two points (one goal, one assist) and 15 penalty minutes. Overall, the Moscow, Russia native has tallied 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) and 97 penalty minutes in 276 career regular-season games.