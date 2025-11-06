Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues

It was the third goal of the season for Ovechkin, who broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record when he scored his 895th career goal on April 6 in a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders. Ovechkin reached the 900-goal mark in his 1,504th career game.

“For him to do it at the clip he's done it at over the last 20 years, I still honestly don't think we truly understand,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I think it's going to take years of reflecting back to really grasp what's transpired here over the past couple of years. At the age he's at, to still be doing what he's doing.”

Anthony Beauvillier and Tom Wilson each had two goals, and John Carlson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (7-5-1), who had lost four straight (0-3-1). Chychrun had three assists and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

“It’s been a long time coming for our guys,” Thompson said. “I think we’ve had a lot of chances. It was good to see them finally going in. Credit to the guys, it was overall one of our best games of the season and just build off it.”

Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues (4-8-2), who have lost eight of nine. Binnington allowed four goals on 15 shots before being lifted at 9:28 of the second period. Joel Hofer made 15 saves in relief.

"From the drop of the puck," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said when asked how the game got away. "We got the puck ten feet before the red line in the first five seconds of the game and we iced it. We weren’t ready to play, we weren’t ready to start on time and we got worse after the first period."

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:50 of the first period, scoring from the slot when he deflected Carlson’s slap shot from the point during a power play.