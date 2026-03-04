Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Longtime no SEA:

The St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken meet again, less than a week after St. Louis skated to a 5–1 victory, highlighted by Dylan Holloway’s hat trick. 

St. Louis enters the rematch coming off a strong 3–1 win over the Minnesota Wild, who currently rank among the top five teams in the NHL. With confidence building and the regular-season series on the line, the Blues will look to carry that momentum into their final meeting with Seattle.

The Kraken, meanwhile, have responded well since their loss in St. Louis, earning wins over the Vancouver Canucks (5–1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (2–1). Seattle snapped Carolina’s 12-game point streak in the process and has climbed back into a playoff position in the Western Conference standings, setting the stage for a competitive matchup.

SEA@STL: Holloway scores in first game back

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Kraken will meet for their third and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 1-0-1 against Seattle this season, winning the most recent matchup 5-1 on Feb. 26 in St. Louis.
  • The Blues have earned points in six straight games against Seattle (6-0-2), dating back to Oct. 14, 2023. This shares their longest active point streak against a single franchise (8-0-0 in last eight games against Calgary).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8 vs. SEA | SEA 4, STL 3 OT

Feb. 26 vs. SEA | STL 5, SEA 1 

March 4 at SEA, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: ROBERT THOMAS

After missing 13 games, Robert Thomas returned to the lineup on Sunday against Minnesota, posting one goal and one assist to earn Second Star honors. His last appearance prior to the break — Jan. 10 at Vegas — also featured a goal and an assist, picking up right where he left off. Ranking second on the team in points (35), Thomas will be a focal point offensively for St. Louis.

KRAKEN: ADAM LARSSON

Defenseman Adam Larsson has provided a spark from the blue line for the Kraken, tallying one goal and three assists over his last five games. He earned Second Star honors against Carolina after a two-assist performance and continues to play a key role at both ends of the ice for Seattle.

Highlights: STL 3, MIN 1

BLUES BUZZ

  • Joel Hofer stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced on Sunday at Minnesota, earning his 14th win of the season.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud has ten points in his last nine games (3g, 7a).
  • Pavel Buchnevich scored the game-winner against Minnesota, his second of the season, and added an assist to mark the 300th of his career.

