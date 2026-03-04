Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Longtime no SEA:

The St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken meet again, less than a week after St. Louis skated to a 5–1 victory, highlighted by Dylan Holloway’s hat trick.

St. Louis enters the rematch coming off a strong 3–1 win over the Minnesota Wild, who currently rank among the top five teams in the NHL. With confidence building and the regular-season series on the line, the Blues will look to carry that momentum into their final meeting with Seattle.

The Kraken, meanwhile, have responded well since their loss in St. Louis, earning wins over the Vancouver Canucks (5–1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (2–1). Seattle snapped Carolina’s 12-game point streak in the process and has climbed back into a playoff position in the Western Conference standings, setting the stage for a competitive matchup.