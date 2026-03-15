Preview: Blues at Jets

Preview
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

On the road again:

The St. Louis Blues begin a three-game road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. 

St. Louis enters the game coming off a dramatic 3–2 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues trailed 2-0 in the third period before rallying, capped off by Robert Thomas’ overtime goal. The Blues are 7-1-1 since the break and will look to continue their playoff push.

Winnipeg enters the contest on the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Jets have won three of their last six home games and are also making a late playoff push. Both the Blues and the Jets hold 64 points in a tight Western Confrence Wild Card race.

🕒 When: Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

STL@WPG: Kyrou strikes on the power play

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Jets will meet for their third of four matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Winnipeg, with each team winning a game at home.
  • This is the first in a three-game road trip for the Blues, all against Western Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17 vs. WPG | STL 1, WPG 0 

Jan. 20 at WPG | WPG 3, STL 1

March 15 at WPG, 2 p.m. CT

April 9 vs. WPG, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: CAM FOWLER

Defenseman Cam Fowler has been exactly the spark the Blues have needed since the break. Fowler is on a career-long six-game point streak (1g, 6a), most recently collecting two points on Friday vs. Edmonton, which included an assist on the game-winning goal.

JETS:  KYLE CONNOR

Forward Kyle Connor has been key for the Jets as of late. Connor has 10 points in his last nine games since the break (5g, 5a) and collected two points on Saturday vs. Colorado (1g, 1a).

EDM@STL: Fowler ties the game late in the third

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues are 6-0-1 in the month of March, the most wins and points (13) in the NHL.
  • Joel Hofer has set career-highs this season with 17 wins, 36 games played, 33 games started and five shutouts.
  • Robert Thomas has a seven-game point streak (5g, 6a) and has also recorded points in his last nine games played (6g, 8a).

UP NEXT

  • March 18 - Blues at Flames
  • March 21 - Blues at Canucks
  • March 24 - Blues vs. Capitals | Tickets

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