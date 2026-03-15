Preview: Blues at Jets

On the road again:

The St. Louis Blues begin a three-game road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

St. Louis enters the game coming off a dramatic 3–2 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues trailed 2-0 in the third period before rallying, capped off by Robert Thomas’ overtime goal. The Blues are 7-1-1 since the break and will look to continue their playoff push.

Winnipeg enters the contest on the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Jets have won three of their last six home games and are also making a late playoff push. Both the Blues and the Jets hold 64 points in a tight Western Confrence Wild Card race.